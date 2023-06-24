Fansided
Arizona Cardinals All-Time Starting Roster from 1988 to 2022: Offense

By Sion Fawkes

Super Bowl XLIII - Pittsburgh Steelers v Arizona Cardinals
Super Bowl XLIII - Pittsburgh Steelers v Arizona Cardinals / Focus On Sport/GettyImages
Arizona Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley
Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals / Ralph Freso/GettyImages

Offensive Line

Starting Five: Lomas Brown, Leonard Davis, A.Q. Shipley, Mike Iupati, D.J. Humphries

Finally, we got the offensive line, and few have played the tackle position better than Lomas Brown, who spent three seasons in the desert, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 1996. Leonard Davis started 91 of a possible 98 regular season games with the Arizona Cardinals, and found a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2001.

A.Q. Shipley was one of those true underdogs, who bounced back and forth between Indianapolis and the Baltimore Ravens before he finally landed a role with the Redbirds. Shipley started every possible regular season game between 2017 and 2019.

While Mike Iupati’s time with the Cards could have been better over his last two seasons in the desert, he still earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2015, plus a Pro Bowl nod in 2015. And finally, D.J. Humphries rounds out the starting five, having earned a trip to his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

(Statistics and historical data provided by Pro-Football-Reference)

