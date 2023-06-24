Arizona Cardinals All-Time Starting Roster from 1988 to 2022: Offense
By Sion Fawkes
Offensive Line
Starting Five: Lomas Brown, Leonard Davis, A.Q. Shipley, Mike Iupati, D.J. Humphries
Finally, we got the offensive line, and few have played the tackle position better than Lomas Brown, who spent three seasons in the desert, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 1996. Leonard Davis started 91 of a possible 98 regular season games with the Arizona Cardinals, and found a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2001.
A.Q. Shipley was one of those true underdogs, who bounced back and forth between Indianapolis and the Baltimore Ravens before he finally landed a role with the Redbirds. Shipley started every possible regular season game between 2017 and 2019.
While Mike Iupati’s time with the Cards could have been better over his last two seasons in the desert, he still earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2015, plus a Pro Bowl nod in 2015. And finally, D.J. Humphries rounds out the starting five, having earned a trip to his first Pro Bowl in 2021.
