How Cardinals top 3 areas of need can still be addressed before training camp
- More fuel to rush the passer
- Additional protection for no. 1
- Depth in the secondary
By Ryan Heckman
Now that the eventful portion of the offseason is over and the Arizona Cardinals await the start of training camp, fans might be curious how the team could continue filling out the roster.
We're fully past the 2024 NFL Draft and all of the free agency frenzy, but the Cardinals can still make some moves to help carve out some depth.
One NFL expert over at Bleacher Report recently gave us a trio of priorities for the Cardinals to attack prior to training camp. Let's dive into each one of Matt Holder's priorities and talk about some available options for Arizona to pursue.
The Cardinals could still use depth at three key positions
Signing one of the remaining edge rushers should be a no-brainer
Arizona drafted Darius Robinson in Round 1, this year, and they've got guys like Zaven Collins and B.J. Ojulari starting as well. But, giving this team another pass rusher that can get after the quarterback, either with a hand in the dirt or standing up, should be at the top of the to-do list for the Cardinals.
There are still some decent names available such as Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser, Carl Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah. Adding any one of those four would give this defense a big lift in terms of overall depth.
Ensuring Kyler Murray has enough tackle depth should be a priority
Arizona is banking on veteran Jonah Williams to man their right tackle position while Paris Johnson Jr. takes the left side. If Williams struggles, or winds up being less than what the team bargained for, then the Cards will turn to rookie fifth-round pick Christian Jones.
Some potential free agent signings, still out there, would include former Packers star David Bakhtiari and former Buccaneer/Chief Donovan Smith. Either of those guys likely know they're in for a "prove-it" or backup type of deal, but would be well-worth the gamble.
Adding to the cornerback room gives the defense needed depth
The cornerback room is a work in progress and full of plenty of youngsters, including rookies Max Melton, Elijah Jones and Jaden Davis to go along with 2023 third-round pick Garrett Williams and veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting.
Yet, it still feels like this defense could benefit from another experienced veteran. One potential game-changer could be former All Pro Xavien Howard, who is reportedly healthy and still looking for a team. Steven Nelson, Adoree Jackson, Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson are still available, as well.