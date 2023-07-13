Arizona Cardinals: 5 best wins over the Commanders since 1988
The Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders will meet again in 2023, but they have seen some memorable matchups between 1988 and 2022.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Arizona narrowly escapes with the W
Just two weeks before the above outing, Washington traveled to Sun Devil Stadium and looked as though they owned the place, jumping to a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Despite Mario Bates bringing the Cards within three, Brian Mitchell had the answer, and Arizona trailed by 10 entering the halftime break.
But the Cards clawed back, with Larry Centers rushing for a touchdown and bringing the score to within three before Bates scored to give the Cards their first lead of the game. After a safety and a field goal from Joe Nedney, the Cards went up 26-17, but Washington roared back, taking a one-point lead with 35 seconds to go. Undeterred, the Cards drove back into Nedney’s range and scored the game-winner with just two seconds left, clinching a 29-27 win for the Redbirds.
2 - An overtime thriller in the nation’s capital
When you think about a back and forth affair, this game could be the first one that comes to mind, with Washington and Arizona trading blows throughout the first half. Neither team gained leverage, and they went into halftime tied at 13.
In the third quarter, Washington looked as though they put the game away, jumping out to a 27-13 lead, and with just over 10 minutes left in the contest, they led 34-20. Then Boomer Esiason got hot and tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the final seven-and-a-half minutes to tie the game at 34. It took most of the overtime period, but the Cards moved the ball into kicker Kevin Butler’s range, and he completed the comeback.