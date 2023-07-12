Arizona Cardinals: 5 best wins over the Giants since 1988
The Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants were division rivals between 1970 and 2001. And the Cards pulled off incredible victories over the past 35 seasons
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are facing a slew of old rivals this season, including the New York Giants, who they squared off with twice a year in the NFC East between 1970 and 2001. The Giants may have had the Cardinals number as many teams have in the NFL’s modern era, but the Redbirds have had their fair share of victories over the G-Men since they moved to the desert.
Below, you will relive their five greatest wins over the Giants since 1988. And quite a few of the wins listed below occurred during down years for Arizona. Perhaps that could be the case heading into 2023 when the two face off early in the season.
Arizona Cardinals 5 best wins vs. the New York Giants
5 - Haason Reddick’s career afternoon
The Arizona Cardinals defeated Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy in a 26-7 blowout over their former division rival. In total, the Cards ravaged the two quarterbacks for eight sacks, but Haason Reddick had a career outing when he recorded five of them.
Unfortunately, Reddick wouldn’t be chasing quarterbacks much longer in the desert, as he signed elsewhere in the 2021 offseason and has since become one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. The Cardinals have been missing him ever since, and that trend should continue into 2023.
4 - Drew Stanton manages the Cards to a Week 2 win
Drew Stanton was the definition of a career backup in the 2010s, a guy who comes in, makes minimal mistakes while impressing fans for a brief period, and relying on the talent around him to win games. And that’s how Stanton beat the Giants in Week 2 of the 2014 season, completing 14 of 29 passes for 167 yards with zero touchdowns and zero picks.
While Andre Ellington compiled 91 rushing yards and Jonathan Dwyer pitched in for a score, Chandler Catanzaro was the hero in this one. He connected on all four of his field goals plus an extra point, accounting for over half the Redbirds points.