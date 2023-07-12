Arizona Cardinals: 5 best wins over the Giants since 1988
The Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants were division rivals between 1970 and 2001. And the Cards pulled off incredible victories over the past 35 seasons
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Arizona Cardinals upend a strong Giants team
The Arizona Cardinals had a strong team in 2009, but so did the Giants, and their showdown on October 25th, 2009 did not disappoint. New York led the Redbirds 14-10 going into the half, but the Cards stormed back in the third quarter to take a 24-14 lead.
The Giants tacked on a field goal in the fourth, but they had no time to put together a game-tying drive. Arizona took this one 24-17, and they improved to 4-2 on the year while the Giants dropped to 5-2.
2 - Arizona bounces back from a blowout loss
The Cardinals fell back to Earth in 1999, and in Week 4 of that season, the Dallas Cowboys avenged their playoff loss in a 35-7 blowout. It was clear the Cards weren’t returning to the postseason, but it also didn’t mean their fans had no reason to watch.
The Cardinals Week 5 matchup wasn’t an exciting game by any means, unless you love defensive struggles. Jake Plummer rushed for a touchdown and threw for another, putting the Cards up 14-0 by halftime. And that would be all they needed in this one, as the Giants didn’t score until 10:13 left in the fourth quarter, when Brad Daluiso put up a field goal to help New York avoid the shutout.