Arizona Cardinals: BJ Ojulari shines again and two other bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals have a manageable Week 12 opponent in the Los Angeles Rams, so it doesn’t hurt to get bold in this NFC West matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Kyler Murray throws multiple touchdowns for the first time in 2023
So far, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hasn’t taken over the game, but that was to be expected in his first two contests after missing 11 months. Now that Murray should be in a groove, it’s time to expect more from the former number-one pick.
This week, Murray is playing against a Los Angeles Rams defense that hasn’t exactly shut down opposing passing attacks. Their overall numbers per Pro-Football-Reference don’t look bad, but the issue lies with the fact they are allowing 6.2 net yards per passing attempt, and that has hurt them this season.
While you can argue that Murray did not perform so well against a Houston Texans team sitting at 6.7 yards in the same category, it’s also fair to say that a good deal of his passes were off-target. As Murray continues to find his groove, he will start cashing in on those passes he had otherwise missed on. It happens this week when he tosses for two touchdowns (one to Greg Dortch and another to Trey McBride) and runs for another.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)