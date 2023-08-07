Arizona Cardinals: 3 bold predictions for BJ Ojulari throughout training camp
Arizona Cardinals second round pick BJ Ojulari has finally taken the practice field, so what can we expect from the rookie EDGE rusher in camp?
By Sion Fawkes
Now that Arizona Cardinals EDGE rusher BJ. Ojulari is off the PUP list, the question now is, when does he end up playing? Realistically, he likely won’t be ready until Week 2 of the preseason, so I’m not anticipating that he suits up this week vs. the Denver Broncos.
But barring any type of setback, Ojulari will get into the final pair of games, and he is more than capable of putting up solid performances. How solid? Let’s make a few bold projections on just what Ojulari can do in the coming month.
3 bold camp predictions for Arizona Cardinals EDGE rusher BJ Ojulari
1 - Ojulari debuts in Week 2…and logs a sack and a forced fumble
BJ Ojulari has a smaller build, but he’s fast, agile, and strong, a trifecta of components the Arizona Cardinals need from one of their pass rushers. His size, while it could be a disadvantage, contrasts well with that of Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, and Myjai Sanders.
And you will see that speed, agility, and strength in action come Week 2, when Ojulari breaks into the backfield several times and records one sack and a forced fumble on separate plays. Sure, it will be against backups, but who cares? Let the kid make a strong first impression for this football team.
2 - Ojulari plays most of Week 3 and records yet another sack
Week 3 is when you will likely see Ojulari get most of his playing time, and once again, he will be playing against backups. However, he will once again use it as an opportunity to shine, and he will record his second sack of the preseason early in this one.
But why should we stop there? Ojulari will also record multiple tackles for loss and it will set the stage for a late-preseason run for some ample playing time in the regular season.
3 - He won’t start, but, expect ample playing time in Week 1
Ojulari’s camp and preseason performances won’t land him a starting job that will likely go to Zaven Collins and Cameron Thomas. But I have long-since believed the Arizona Cardinals EDGE rushers will boast a strong rotation, and Ojulari’s output during camp and the preseason will give him more playing time than initially anticipated.
I won’t get so bold and project what Ojulari could do in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. But I will say that, thanks to a strong camp and an even stronger performance in Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason, let’s expect a steady uptick in production as the 2023 season progresses.