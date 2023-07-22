Arizona Cardinals: 5 bold predictions for training camp in 2023
Welcome to the last day of the last calendar week without Arizona Cardinals football at least from now until January as training camp is about to kick off.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Clayton Tune wins the starting job at some point
I’m still leaning toward Kyler Murray not opening the season as the Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback, so it will come down to Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune. For obvious reasons, McCoy opens camp as the QB1, but Tune will capitalize on every rep he gets in team drills, and eventually works with the starting offense.
During the preseason, Tune outduels the aging McCoy, and ultimately wins the starting job by the end of the second preseason game, giving Arizona Cardinals fans more than a few reasons to tune in (no pun intended) to watch their team in the early going. I’ll also get even bolder and claim that Tune at least keeps the Cards competitive in games until Murray returns.
While Murray should be the ‘the guy’ upon the team clearing him to play, Tune will prove he can be a capable backup for now and in the future. The only reason to be concerned here comes in the form of potential quarterback controversies, but that’s a bridge we can cross at a later date.
