Arizona Cardinals are breaking out the all-black combo on Sunday
For the first time in franchise history, the Arizona Cardinals will be wearing their NEW all-black uniform combo vs. the Bengals.
By Sion Fawkes
Last season, the Arizona Cardinals debuted their black helmet, which they wore with their former black alternate jerseys and all-black Color Rush uniform. Both combinations were discarded following the team’s uniform revamp, but they introduced a new all-black uniform as an alternate this season.
The black helmet returned as well, giving the Cardinals a sleek look that makes for one of the better alternative uniform aesthetics (not counting throwback uniforms) in football. And this is what they will be wearing in Week 5 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
For the first time since unveiling their new all-black look in April, the Cards will roll into State Farm Stadium with an alternate look resembling that of a college football powerhouse, THE Ohio State Buckeyes. However, the uniform has quite a few differences, with the cardinal red numbering and lettering, plus the cardinal head on the side of the helmet.
While you may not like the look because of its Ohio State-like qualities, there is no denying that the Cards all-black combo is clean. And it brings out that metallic silver better than the icy whites (though the latter is their best look in my opinion).
Still though, there are plenty of alternate uniforms in the NFL today that fall short of it, with the Indianapolis Colts’ black helmet and mono-blue combo, plus the Lions new blue helmets and all-gray combo being the frontrunners. The Washington Commanders all-black look is rather forgettable, as is the Atlanta Falcons gradient combo that they relegated to wearing just once all season in 2022.
As for the Bengals, they will be wearing their orange helmets, road whites, plus black pants with orange tiger-striping, and white socks. It’s a look that closely resembles one that they started wearing back in 2004 when they made one of their biggest uniform overhauls in franchise history. The Bengals continued to wear that combo until they again revamped their uniforms for the 2021 season.
(Information provided by Gridiron-Uniforms)