Arizona Cardinals bringing back placekicker Matt Prater on a two-year deal
An impressive 2022 campaign out of the longtime NFL placekicker convinced the Arizona Cardinals to bring the veteran back into the fold.
Heading into the current offseason, the top three components of the Arizona Cardinals special teams unit had contracts that were expiring. On Tuesday, first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort brought one member of the trio back into the nest.
Matt Prater, the longtime NFL placekicker, has signed a two-year deal to remain with the Cards. The veteran's return to the desert was not a given, due to the fact that he battled a painful hip ailment during the 2022 campaign. Obviously, Arizona is convinced that last season's injury will not be an issue for Prater moving forward.
The problem with the hip certainly didn't affect Prater's on-field performance last season. In the 13 games he suited up for, the Ohio native converted 22 out of his 25 field-goal attempts and 17 out of his 18 extra-point tries.
Placekicker's incredibly-strong leg can be viewed as a weapon for the Arizona Cardinals
Prater also proved last year that he still possesses one of the strongest legs in the league. The 38-year-old converted FGs from distances of 50, 55, 56, 53 and 57 yards. Coincidentally, all five of those booming kicks were made after Prater came back from the setback with the hip.
The former University of Central Florida product turned professional back in 2006, when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions. Besides his stints with the Cardinals and the Lions, Prater has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos. In his 233 career appearances, the accomplished kicker has knocked home 373 of his 448 FG tries and 555 of his 570 PAT attempts.
With Prater back in the fold, the Cards front office can now concentrate on retaining two additional special-teamers. Andy Lee has been a solid punter for the Redbirds since he came to the organization back in 2017. Ossenfort may also want to re-sign Aaron Brewer, the reliable longsnapper who joined the franchise back in 2016.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)