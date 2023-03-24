Arizona Cardinals: Has Buffalo emerged as the front runner for Hopkins?
The Arizona Cardinals are still shopping DeAndre Hopkins, but one team might have emerged as the front runner, the Buffalo Bills.
Our friends at Buffa Low Down have outlined three potential trade scenarios for the Buffalo Bills to acquire Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins in what could be a semi-blockbuster trade. Of course, we at Raising Zona also stated that a trade between the Cards and Bills could wind up as a win-win situation for both franchises, and the same holds true one month later.
We all know the Bills are right there, and they’ve been so close to the Super Bowl for three years running under Josh Allen and Company. But having come up short three times, it’s safe to say the Bills will be looking to pull off a semi-blockbuster trade for a player like Hopkins to get them over the top.
And yes, when I say semi-blockbuster, I do mean they would be willing to pay more for Hopkins than what many in NFL circles are claiming, thanks to the recent Brandin Cooks trade. If it means bringing a Lombardi to Buffalo, they will pay steeper compensation.
How much compensation could the Arizona Cardinals get?
Ryan Heckman of Buffa Low Down gave us three potential trade proposals. The first of which involved sending a 2023 fourth and a 2024 seventh round pick for Hopkins, which won’t cut it. General manager Monti Ossenfort seems to be making it clear he isn’t, and shouldn’t, budge on his initial price, so this first trade isn’t happening.
The second one is a player swap, and while I’d rather see draft picks, I could personally cave if Ossenfort were to take Heckman up on this proposal and acquire Ed Oliver for Hopkins. Oliver wasn’t bad last season, earning a PFF Grade of 68.5. He also totaled 34 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, nine tackles behind the line, and 14 quarterback hits in 13 contests.
While Oliver has underachieved, he’s a definite upgrade over Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence. Further, what’s not to say he doesn’t thrive in head coach Jonathan Gannon’s and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ system?
And finally, Heckman proposed simply swapping a 2023 third round pick for Hopkins. If I’m Ossenfort, I’m turning this one into a second round pick, even if it means packaging another asset or two along with Hopkins. I don’t mind this proposal, but I would find a way to entice Buffalo into giving me a second.
Overall, I’m cool with Heckman’s second and third proposals, the third proposal with an asterisk, but there’s no way I’d trade Hopkins for a fourth and a seventh. We will see if Buffalo indeed is the front runner, and if so, will the trade resemble what Heckman outlined in his article.
Source: Buffalo Bills Rumors: 3 trade ideas to bring in DeAndre Hopkins by Ryan Heckman, BuffaLowDown.com.