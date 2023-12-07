Arizona Cardinals build around Kyler Murray in Mock Draft 5.0 of 2024
At 3-10, the Arizona Cardinals still have a top-five pick that they will parlay into a future star, but who did they snag with Houston’s selection?
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Chicago: Olu Fashanu, OT/Penn State
The Chicago Bears have their quarterback in this scenario, and now, they must build around him starting with the left tackle position. Fashanu can step in and protect Maye’s blindside, and the two can build chemistry for the next decade if not longer if everything works out well.
6 - New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE/Georgia
The New York Jets will need a quarterback sooner than later, but it won’t happen during Aaron Rodgers’ tenure. Instead, Rodgers gets a high-profile tight end in Brock Bowers as he tries to win the Jets first Super Bowl in 56 years.
7 - New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT/Notre Dame
It makes little financial sense to give up on Daniel Jones, so much like Kyler Murray’s situation in the desert, look for the New York Giants to build the offense. A tackle should give the soon-to-be sixth-year quarterback more sustainable protection.
8 - Tennessee: Malik Nabers, WR/LSU
Will Levis will get his chance to start from Day 1 in 2024, but like so many young quarterbacks in the league, he needs sound targets surrounding him. Malik Nabers doesn’t quite have Marvin Harrison’s size, but he’s nonetheless the second-best playmaker at receiver in this draft.
9 - New Orleans: Laiatu Latu, EDGE/UCLA
The New Orleans Saints can go in several directions here, but at this point, they seem like the team most likely to take the best available, and that’s UCLA’s Laiatu Latu. At the time of this writing, the Saints have just 19 sacks in 12 games, and Latu will make sure that number increases.