Arizona Cardinals build around Kyler Murray in Mock Draft 5.0 of 2024
At 3-10, the Arizona Cardinals still have a top-five pick that they will parlay into a future star, but who did they snag with Houston’s selection?
By Sion Fawkes
10 - Tampa Bay: Michael Penix Jr., QB/Washington
Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. have climbed the draft boards lately, to the point it should surprise no one if four quarterbacks went in the top 10. Once again, it’s clear Baker Mayfield isn’t the answer for another team, so Michael Penix Jr. goes to the Bay Area.
11 - Las Vegas: Keon Coleman, WR/Florida State
While the Las Vegas Raiders would love to make a move for a quarterback, it’s likely only happening if they trade up. Their next-best option? Bolster the receiving corps, especially if Keon Coleman ends up replacing Davante Adams should the Jets entice the Raiders with an offseason trade after previously failing to acquire him.
12 - Los Angeles Chargers: Rome Odunze, WR/Washington
Justin Herbert still needs some talent around him offensively, as the aging Keenan Allen appears to be the only viable pass-catcher in Los Angeles this season. While Allen has 102 catches, no one else has over 31 for the Chargers, so Rome Odunze can provide some help.
13 - Buffalo: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT/Illinois
The Buffalo Bills have an offense that is much better than it’s shown us in 2023. But its defensive linemen can use some help, as Ed Oliver is their only viable piece. Enter Jer’Zhan Newton, who will at least help remedy the issue for a team currently giving up 4.7 yards per carry, the fourth-highest in the league.
14 - Denver: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB/Alabama
The Denver Broncos have struggled at times in passing defense this season, giving up a collective 97.2 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. That number ranks as the fifth-highest in the NFL, and Kool-Aid McKinstry provides an immediate upgrade if he’s there for the taking.