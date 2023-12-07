Arizona Cardinals build around Kyler Murray in Mock Draft 5.0 of 2024
At 3-10, the Arizona Cardinals still have a top-five pick that they will parlay into a future star, but who did they snag with Houston’s selection?
By Sion Fawkes
15 - Seattle: Nate Wiggins, CB/Clemson
The Seattle Seahawks have given up 17 passing touchdowns this season, tied for the eighth-highest in the NFL. They are also giving up the 10th-highest number of passing yards per game at 234.4, so look for them to also roll with a corner, and Nate Wiggins will be available.
16 - Los Angeles Rams: Dallas Turner, EDGE/Alabama
With 27 sacks this season, the Los Angeles Rams rank in the bottom 10 of the NFL, and a potential game-changer like Dallas Turner will be exactly what this team needs to help turn that meager number around.
17 - Cincinnati: Emeka Egbuka, WR/Ohio State
If there is a deep sleeper in the first round of the 2024 draft, it could be Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka. If he were healthier in 2023, Egbuka may have been labeled as the second-best receiver in this draft, next to his teammate, Marvin Harrison.
18 - Arizona: JC Latham, OT/Alabama
If anything has become clear since Kyler Murray’s return, it’s that they need a lot of help on the offensive line. Someone like JC Latham could be there at 18th overall, and he will provide the young Redbirds with yet another solid addition at left tackle.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and Tankathon)