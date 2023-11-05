Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland’s pass rush headlines 3 key matchups for Week 9
The Arizona Cardinals will face a sensational Cleveland Browns pass rush led by none other than Myles Garrett.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cardinals secondary vs. Deshaun Watson
The Arizona Cardinals secondary has been routinely torched this season, and it hasn’t always come from quarterbacks who are 100 percent healthy. In Week 5, the Cards never had an answer for Joe Burrow, who led his Bengals to 27 points (seven were scored on a pick-six).
Arizona also struggled against an aging Matthew Stafford the following week, so it begs the question of whether they will fare any better against a quarterback in Deshaun Watson whose shoulder has been badgering him all season. At least the secondary has two things going for them: a) Rookie Garrett Williams has looked good, and b) They also have Budda Baker back.
This should give the Cards a boost today, and if the safeties can cover well over the top, then perhaps the secondary can shut down the Browns passing game and force them to win on the ground. While the latter is Cleveland’s identity, it will still force them to go one-dimensional.
