Arizona Cardinals will get a close look at draft prospects in the 2024 Senior Bowl
In less than two weeks, the Senior Bowl will take place, and the Arizona Cardinals have a pair of coaches who will be on opposite sidelines for the big game.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals will get a close look at incoming rookies playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl thanks to a pair of coaches heading down to work with draft prospects on both sidelines. Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork will oversee quarterbacks suiting up for the National team, allowing him to work with Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and Sam Hartman.
While the Cardinals won’t be taking a quarterback early, Woolfork will get a chance to see how well the receivers playing for the National team build chemistry with the aforementioned quarterbacks, and that could be huge during the pre-draft process. Woolfork will also get a close look at offensive line prospects as well, so it will be valuable to see the coach on the sidelines for this one.
Autry Denson will be on the American team’s sideline and he will oversee the running backs. One of those backs is Emani Bailey of TCU, and he was a teammate of Emari Demercado in 2022. Denson will also work with the University of Kentucky’s Ray Davis, Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan, Missouri’s Cody Schrader, and the University of Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright.
Pair of Arizona Cardinals coaches will get close look at prospects in Senior Bowl
There is a chance the Cardinals add one more back to a lineup that includes Demercado, James Conner, and Michael Carter, and while they can form a strong committee in 2024, someone must eventually replace Conner. By adding a late-round pick at the position, the Redbirds will have a sound developmental prospect who may pan out in 2025 or even at some point in 2024.
Overall, the Arizona Cardinals won’t have anyone manning the head coaching or coordinator duties at the 2024 Senior Bowl. But they will nonetheless have coaches helping to oversee the offense on the American and National teams, which gives them a closer look at the talent for the 2024 draft early in the process.
Update: Connor Senger will also make the trip, and he will work with the receivers for the American team. One notable name is Xavier Leggette, who could be on the Redbirds radar in Round 2 should they pass on a receiver in the first round.