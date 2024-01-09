Cardinals move forward with Kyler Murray in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
By Ryan Heckman
Not every non-playoff team can say they know what direction they're headed immediately after the season ends. For the Arizona Cardinals, though, the direction is clear.
This team is committed to building around quarterback Kyler Murray, as first confirmed by Ian Rapoport just a couple of days ago.
Now that the offseason is officially in swing, it's time to look ahead at the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals own the fourth overall selection, so with that said, let's get to our latest 5-round mock.
The Arizona Cardinals load up to surround Kyler Murray in this 2024 NFL mock draft
In Round 1, we were a bit surprised to see Caleb Williams and Drake Maye followed by Malik Nabers at pick no. 3, but the New England Patriots are also as unpredictable a franchise there is these days. Assuming Bill Belichick is still there, he's doing things his way.
So, with the fourth overall pick, the Cardinals get arguably the best player in the draft.
Kyler Murray will be ecstatic to have landed Marvin Harrison Jr. on this offense, giving him a legitimate number one wide receiver. That's something this offense has lacked for a little while now, and Marquise Brown hasn't been cutting it in that role. He's a fine no. 2, and assuming the Cardinals bring him back with no. 2 type money, he'll be great there.
Harrison, though, is in a league of his own. He is a 6-foot-4 towering presence at the position and doesn't have a weakness. In short, he's as close to a perfect wide receiver prospect there's been in the last 15 years.
There isn't much to say about Harrison. You know who he is. He's a sure bet. This guy is going to be a top-10 wide receiver from Day 1. He's going to be one to take the league by storm, and he'll be every bit as good as we think he will be.