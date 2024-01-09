Cardinals move forward with Kyler Murray in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
By Ryan Heckman
With their second pick in the first round, thanks to Houston, the Cardinals go after a shutdown cornerback. Look, taking an Alabama defensive back usually works out, but in this case, the Cardinals could be getting the best cornerback in the draft in Kool-Aid McKinstry.
McKinstry has most of the traits you're looking for in a top-end cornerback. He's got the size at 6-foot-1 and possesses excellent length. His ball skills are tremendous and go hand-in-hand with his awareness. His feel for quarterbacks jumps off the tape, and his IQ is oustanding. He is smart beyond his years and has a firm grasp on the Tide's defensive scheme as a whole, and would bring that same energy to Arizona.
It is no secret that the Cardinals need help along the offensive line, which is why they address it early here by going with Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton. At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Barton brings ideal height and overall strength to the position. But, he also moves like an interior lineman. His ability to get out in space is tremendous.
You can lock Barton in as a starter right away, giving Kyler Murray some added protection going forward. But, at what position? He is very versatile, having played center as well. Depending on where Arizona sees him fit, Barton will be of value right away.