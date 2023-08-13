Arizona Cardinals: Comparing Clayton Tune’s performance vs. notable rookie QBs
Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune had an average performance that improved as the game went on. How did he fare vs. other notable rookies?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson received a few more chances in his Week 1 outing with the Indianapolis Colts, but he didn’t fare well in the slightest, finishing seven for 12 with 67 yards and an interception. He garnered 5.6 yards per pass attempt with just a 39.2 passer rating in his debut, and it’s clear that Tune looked like the better passer.
Tune’s mechanics were far superior to Richardson’s, as I noticed the latter’s peculiar release wasn’t that of an NFL-caliber quarterback. If I had any advice for the Colts, it’s that they sit Richardson for the year.
4 - Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Malik Willis gave us a spotty sample size last season and he looks like a wasted draft pick, so the Tennessee Titans tried again with Will Levis. Levis completed nine of his 14 pass attempts, good for a 64.2 completion percentage. But he was also sacked four times, he threw a pick, and he also sailed a few passes.
On Friday, Tune went through similar issues, but he got better as the game continued and threw his first touchdown pass as a pro (even if it doesn’t count). At this point, Tune has been the better quarterback, and like Richardson with the Colts, the Titans would do well to keep Levis off the field when the regular season rolls around.