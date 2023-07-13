Fansided
Raising Zona

2 contract extensions Cardinals needs to make, 1 to avoid

Which players should the Cardinals bank their future on?

By Ryan Heckman

Arizona Cardinals, Isaiah Simmons
Arizona Cardinals, Isaiah Simmons / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
Isaiah Simmons, DB

One of the more polarizing players in Arizona over the last couple of years has been do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons. After being drafted no. 8 overall out of Clemson back in 2020, Simmons has had a hard time finding an identity within this defense.

He came out of college as a linebacker, but has always had the athleticism and physical tools to act as a defensive back. Not only that, but Simmons has shown the ability to be a capable pass rusher as well. He still has a lot to figure out as a pro, but the Cardinals are having him make the switch to defensive back, permanently, this season.

Now that he has a permanent position, it's time for Simmons to bust loose. But, the Cardinals could take their chances and extend him before his price goes up. Sure, he could also endure a tough season as a full-time defensive back. But, my money says he's going to be just fine.

Simmons will turn 25 later this month, and could be a valuable part of the defense going forward. He is a well-rounded and talented player, and should flourish now that he's made the move to nickel.

Now, let's move on to the one player Arizona should not extend.

