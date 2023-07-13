2 contract extensions Cardinals needs to make, 1 to avoid
Which players should the Cardinals bank their future on?
By Ryan Heckman
Isaiah Simmons, DB
One of the more polarizing players in Arizona over the last couple of years has been do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons. After being drafted no. 8 overall out of Clemson back in 2020, Simmons has had a hard time finding an identity within this defense.
He came out of college as a linebacker, but has always had the athleticism and physical tools to act as a defensive back. Not only that, but Simmons has shown the ability to be a capable pass rusher as well. He still has a lot to figure out as a pro, but the Cardinals are having him make the switch to defensive back, permanently, this season.
Now that he has a permanent position, it's time for Simmons to bust loose. But, the Cardinals could take their chances and extend him before his price goes up. Sure, he could also endure a tough season as a full-time defensive back. But, my money says he's going to be just fine.
Simmons will turn 25 later this month, and could be a valuable part of the defense going forward. He is a well-rounded and talented player, and should flourish now that he's made the move to nickel.
Now, let's move on to the one player Arizona should not extend.