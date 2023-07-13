2 contract extensions Cardinals needs to make, 1 to avoid
Which players should the Cardinals bank their future on?
By Ryan Heckman
Marquise Brown, WR
This one is going to hurt, because the Cardinals traded a first-round pick in exchange for Marquise Brown and a third rounder just over a year ago. However, Brown has never fully shown the ability to be a dominant, true number one wide receiver.
He would function very well as a WR2 if the Cardinals were able to extend him at a decent price while adding an alpha next to him. But, with Brown being a former first-round pick and a fairly notable name overall, he's likely going to want more money than the Cardinals should be willing to pay.
For a team amidst a rebuild, the Cardinals can go out and either draft or sign their next WR1. More than likely, they can do it through the 2024 NFL Draft. But, if they wanted to go the free agency route, Arizona has options like Mike Evans, Calvin Ridley, Tee Higgins, among others.
Brown has just one 1,000-yard season under his belt in four years and hasn't topped 800 yards in any of the other three seasons. He is not worth top-tier money, and the Cardinals should just admit that this trade will end up being a botched opportunity in the end.