Arizona Cardinals are correct to err on the side of caution with Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals won’t start Kyler Murray tomorrow vs. the Baltimore Ravens, but it was the right call for a player coming off of a serious knee injury.
By Sion Fawkes
Kyler Murray will get his chance to show head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort that he can be their guy moving forward into 2024. Therefore, Arizona Cardinals brass needed to be smart with when and how often they would play the fifth-year quarterback when he was deemed ready to return.
Murray has been practicing for the last two weeks, so it’s not like he will be thrust right back into action, and it was the right call from the Redbirds to let the former first overall pick work his way back slowly. The last thing they needed was to rush Murray back into the lineup, only for him to reaggravate his knee which could all but force the Cardinals to start over with a new potential franchise quarterback.
Arizona Cardinals are right to be patient with Kyler Murray
By exercising patience with Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are making absolutely sure that his knee is 100 percent ready to go while simultaneously minimizing the possibility of any setback. And the way Murray has practiced - limited last week and full in the week leading up to the matchup vs. the Ravens, is like climbing one rung at a time on a ladder.
Therefore, there is a good possibility that Murray ends up starting next week’s game against the Cleveland Browns, but if that’s not the case, then look for him to start the following Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons. This still gives Murray ample time to get live-game reps in the Arizona Cardinals new-look offense, and to show he’s capable of running it.
If Murray plays well, then the Cardinals won’t be spending a likely top-five pick on a quarterback. This will simplify the process, allowing them to put more upstart pieces around the 26-year-old. It also speeds the process, since Murray will go into the following season knowing the offense as opposed to a rookie who will be tasked with learning a new system.
Source: Cardinals don't activate QB Kyler Murray for Sunday's game by Josh Weinfuss, ESPN.com