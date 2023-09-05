Arizona Cardinals: 3 crucial keys for a rewarding 2023 season
To discover what will make a successful season for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, you must look beyond basic wins and losses.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Figure out the quarterback situation
We talked about not counting out Kyler Murray in the previous section, but Monti Ossenfort is a smart general manager. And top executives for pro sports teams never assume; they plan for any and all potential scenarios.
One thing you can count on Ossenfort to have stowed away in his office are files upon files of scenarios for every position. Clearly, the quarterback situation is both a pressing and an important one, given the uncertainty of when Kyler Murray returns.
So how is this a key to a successful 2023? Well, the sooner the team knows, and the team only, the faster our Arizona Cardinals will develop.
Will Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune end up starting the entire season, as unlikely as it is? Or will Murray return in Week 5 when he’s eligible to come off of the PUP? Again, Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon can and should stay silent on this matter, except when addressing the team. Once they figure out what is currently a turbulent quarterback situation, the Redbirds it will be smooth sailing in the desert.