3 things the Arizona Cardinals defense must improve in Week 4 against the 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals defense could still use improvement for their upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Rushing defense
Once again, the Cardinals rank as one of the worst teams in rushing defense, having allowed 404 yards on the ground and 4.6 per attempt. The good news is that the Cards have a tackling machine in Kyzir White, and in Budda Baker’s absence, the 27-year-old has been the best player on the Redbirds defense.
Krys Barnes has also stepped up as a sure tackler, but he’s been limited in practice this week because of a finger injury. If Barnes can’t go, he will be yet another name added to the seemingly never-ending list of injuries on the starting defense.
Josh Woods (ankle) also didn’t practice, and it looks like he will miss yet another contest, while Jonathan Ledbetter joined him on the sideline as like Barnes, he is also nursing a finger injury. Against one of the best backs in the league like Christian McCaffrey, the Arizona Cardinals cannot afford to lose too many men on defense. But at this point, they will be forced to roll with quite a few backups.