Arizona Cardinals defensive unit could use a veteran addition at cornerback
The Arizona Cardinals would benefit highly from adding an experienced cover guy to the team's extremely undermanned defensive unit.
By Jim Koch
Take a close look at the current version of the Arizona Cardinals defense and you'll likely come away unimpressed. Holes exist at all three levels of the unit, and general manager Monti Ossenfort doesn't seem concerned in the least.
In today's pass-happy NFL, possessing quality depth at cornerback is extremely important. The Cards, at the present time, are incredibly thin at the position. Quite a few of the league's teams have at least two quality cover guys on their respective rosters, but it can argued that Arizona doesn't even have one corner who they can absolutely depend on.
At the moment, third-year pro Marco Wilson sits at the top of the Redbirds' cornerback depth chart. The 24-year-old has played well at times, but it would be difficult to list Wilson as a number-one corner. Antonio Hamilton Sr., the club's other projected starter, is a journeyman who is mediocre at best.
The Cardinals did use a third-round draft pick this past April on Garrett Williams, a highly-touted prospect out of Syracuse University. Unfortunately, the 5 foot 10,192 pounder is fighting to return from a torn ACL he suffered last season. Additional youngsters like Christian Matthew and Kei'Trel Clark are also vying for playing time.
It's fairly obvious that the Cards should be looking to acquire an experienced CB. Surprisingly, there are still a few solid options remaining on the free-agent market who Ossenfort could pursue.
There are several cornerbacks remaining in free agency who the Arizona Cardinals could kick the tires on
William Jackson, a 6 foot,190 pounder, is a former first-round choice of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Washington Commanders traded the 6 foot,190 pounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers last fall, but a back injury ended his campaign in November, Jackson is reportedly 100% healthy, and is just waiting for a cornerback-needy organization like Arizona to give him a ring.
Troy Hill is a 5 foot 11,180 pounder who has been employed by three separate franchises during his professional career. Most of the 31-year old's time in the league has been spent with the Los Angeles Rams, a team he returned to last season after his one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. In 12 starts last year, Hill totaled 67 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups for the Rams.
P.J. Williams is just two years removed from a productive campaign with the New Orleans Saints. Back in 2021, the 6 foot,196 pounder registered 42 tackles, three interceptions (one a pick-six), five passes defensed and two sacks in 16 contests (five starts) for the squad. In 11 appearances (three starts) last fall, Williams was credited with 26 tackles and two pass breakups in a limited amount of action with the Saints.
Last but not least is Bryce Callahan, a 31-year-old pro who is coming off of his best professional season in 2022. In 15 appearances (11 starts) for the Los Angeles Chargers, the 5 foot 9,188 pounder set career-highs in tackles (47), interceptions (3) and passes defensed (6). Callahan also recorded the first pick-six of his career during a week 12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)