Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart Prediction: Who will win a spot in Jonathan Gannon’s starting lineup?
Now that we have a good idea for who the Arizona Cardinals will roll with on the 53-man roster heading into Week 1, it’s time to predict the depth chart.
By Sion Fawkes
Defense
- DE: L.J. Collier, Dante Stills
- NT: Leki Fotu, Kevin Strong
- DE: Jonathan Ledbetter, Carlos Watkins
L.J. Collier and Jonathan Ledbetter could be sneaky good at defensive end, something they flashed in the preseason. After the Cards released Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu will start at nose tackle, and he has a chance to prove he’s better than he’s played over the first three years of his career. Carlos Watkins will be the top rotational guy and Dante Stills starts the year providing depth. Ditto for Kevin Strong.
- OLB: Zaven Collins, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa
- ILB: Krys Barnes, Ezekiel Turner
- ILB: Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Owen Pappoe
- OLB: Dennis Gardeck, Cameron Thomas, BJ Ojulari
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of bodies who could all see time rotating in and out at outside linebacker/EDGE. Despite their capabilities, look for Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck to remain entrenched as the starters, with Cameron Thomas and Victor Dimukeje rotating in to start the year. Jesse Luketa will see time on special teams, but he played well enough in the preseason to find himself in some packages while BJ Ojulari continues to work his way into the lineup.