Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart Prediction: Who will win a spot in Jonathan Gannon’s starting lineup?
Now that we have a good idea for who the Arizona Cardinals will roll with on the 53-man roster heading into Week 1, it’s time to predict the depth chart.
By Sion Fawkes
Defensive backs and safeties
- CB: Marco Wilson, Christian Matthew, Starling Thomas V
- CB: Kei’Trel Clark, Antonio Hamilton, Kris Boyd
Marco Wilson was the unquestioned starter since minicamp and the fan favorite, Kei’Trel Clark, should line up as the CB2. Antonio Hamilton provides great insurance, as does Christian Matthew. Don’t count out Starling Thomas V, as his physicality could earn him more playing time. Kris Boyd will be a depth and special teams player, and he probably won’t see the field often unless injuries strike.
- SS: Budda Baker, K’Von Wallace
- FS: Jalen Thompson
Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson should compete for the throne of “Best Safety Duo in Football,” even if the Arizona Cardinals are a bad team in 2023. K’Von Wallace is familiar with Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis, and you should see him rotating in without missing a beat.
- K: Matt Prater
- P: Nolan Cooney
Matt Prater still has the leg strength and accuracy, but Nolan Cooney could wind up as one of the league’s best punters if he picks up where he left off in the preseason. Look for the Cards to sign a long snapper, but you may not see them cut anyone to make room at this point.