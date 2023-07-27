Arizona Cardinals depth chart projection (2023 Training Camp Edition - Part I)
Training camp has finally arrived for the Arizona Cardinals. So which offensive players will they keep on the 53-man depth chart when camp concludes?
By Sion Fawkes
Taking one look at the Arizona Cardinals, and you can see the obvious holes that may plague the team this season. Colt McCoy is aging and Clayton Tune is an unknown commodity, so we don’t know what the team will look like if one of the above is lining up under center come Week 1.
RB2 is another mystery, and while Ty’Son Williams showed promise a couple of seasons back, his sample size is far too small to draw any real conclusions. Keaontay Ingram sputtered last season, and Corey Clement should be nothing more than a special teams player.
Receiver and tight end ironically look good, even with DeAndre Hopkins playing elsewhere and Zach Ertz on the PUP. They are a unit infused with young talent who could help bail out the likes of Tune and McCoy.
The offensive line also looks good, and the hardest part was just picking eight players who could factor in as the best fits for the final 53-man roster. So while there are more than a few holes here, the Arizona Cardinals also have more talent in this unit than some would like to give them credit for.
Predicting the Arizona Cardinals depth chart for 2023 on offense
Quarterback
- Clayton Tune, Colt McCoy, Jeff Driskel, (Kyler Murray)
With Kyler Murray heading into training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, we will see a lot of Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune squaring off in training camp, as expected. We know McCoy, with his experience, will start things off as the QB1, but we also know that the career backup has multiple limitations.
This means Tune will bring excitement when he enjoys more than his fair share of strong outings. I’m expecting the rookie to work his way in with the starters, and that come Week 1, he will bring some intrigue to the fanbase when he opens the season as the starter.
Jeff Driskel brings dual threat ability, so he factors in as the QB3 to open the season. And until we are told otherwise, I’m expecting Murray to begin the season on the PUP list. Though if he is able to return come Week 1, you can peg him in as the starter.