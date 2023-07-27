Arizona Cardinals depth chart projection (2023 Training Camp Edition - Part II)
The Arizona Cardinals defense has weaknesses at defensive line and question marks at both EDGE and linebacker. But their secondary could be a top unit.
By Sion Fawkes
EDGE/Outside Linebacker
- Right EDGE/OLB: Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck (B.J. Ojulari)
- Left EDGE/OLB: Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas
Zaven Collins has been working at EDGE all offseason long, so he will be a frontrunner to lock down one of the two starting jobs in the group. Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas will likely battle it out to line up opposite Collins, but I will give it to the former as he looked slightly better at the position last year.
With B.J. Ojulari potentially starting things out on the PUP list, Dennis Gardeck will ultimately win the final spot here. Gardeck is not only experienced, but he also displays leadership abilities and his status as a special teams ace should keep him around.
Inside Linebacker
- ILB: Kyzir White, Owen Pappoe
- ILB: Krys Barnes, Josh Woods, Zeke Turner
This group has a legitimate chance to become a formidable unit, even if Zaven Collins spends all season chasing quarterbacks. Kyzir White has more than proven his worth as a starter, and Krys Barnes has played well enough in his past stop to warrant serious consideration to be the guy to start alongside White.
Owen Pappoe, Josh Woods, and Zeke Turner are likely special teamers, and the latter two could almost exclusively play on the unit. Pappoe is the wildcard who, if he proves that he can acclimate himself to the NFL demands, could end up rotating in with White and Barnes.