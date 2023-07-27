Arizona Cardinals depth chart projection (2023 Training Camp Edition - Part II)
The Arizona Cardinals defense has weaknesses at defensive line and question marks at both EDGE and linebacker. But their secondary could be a top unit.
By Sion Fawkes
Defensive Backs
- CB: Marco Wilson, Kei’Trel Clark (Garrett Williams)
- CB: Antonio Hamilton, Rashad Fenton
- NB: Isaiah Simmons, Christian Matthew
- SS: Budda Baker, Isaiah Simmons
- FS: Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons
This is a unit I’m beyond excited about, starting with Marco Wilson, who will start the year as the Arizona Cardinals CB1 and he could ultimately solidify himself as such. Antonio Hamilton is the clear frontrunner for the CB2 job, and Rashad Fenton seems to be the only one who realistically has a chance to take the job in camp.
Garrett Williams is currently on the non-football injury (NFI) list, and Kei-Trel Clark won’t see extended playing time until he proves he’s a better player than Hamilton or Fenton. Christian Matthew could also factor in as a nickel corner, likely behind Isaiah Simmons.
Simmons, however, could also wind up playing safety, which could forge a dynamic trio between him, Jalen Thompson, and Budda Baker. Baker and Thompson are the unquestioned starters in the group, and they also factor in as a Top 5 tandem in the NFL.
Specialists
- K: Matt Prater
- P: Matt Haack
- LS: Aaron Brewer
Matt Prater is the unquestioned kicker for the Arizona Cardinals this season, while Matt Haack is still my frontrunner to win the punting job over Nolan Cooney. When the Cardinals brought back Aaron Brewer, it became clear that he will most likely be the guy in the desert for at least another season.