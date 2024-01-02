Arizona Cardinals should drape Kyler Murray in bubble wrap during season finale
The Arizona Cardinals need to insure that their franchise signal-caller will be healthy and ready to go when the 2024 season rolls around.
By Jim Koch
Very few fans of the Arizona Cardinals would argue with the opinion that Kyler Murray is one of the most polarizing figures in franchise history. Love him or hate him, the ultra-talented quarterback likely isn't going anywhere. In fact, there's a very good chance that the Cards hierarchy already knows that Murray will remain their guy in 2024.
Any lingering doubts about Murray were probably put to rest following the signal-caller's outstanding performance in Week 17 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Walking out of the hostile confines of Philly's Lincoln Financial Field with a victory says a whole lot about the makeup of the 26-year-old passer. Whether Murray has more to prove this year could still be debated, but it would seem that the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner has now done more than enough.
The enormous amount of money that Arizona has tied up in Murray also factors into the equation, so it may be in the team's best interest to protect it's investment going forward. Coming up next Sunday is a meaningless matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Sure, the contest could be important for the division-rival Seahawks, but getting out of the clash as injury-free as possible should be the primary goal of the Cardinals.
Another injury to Kyler Murray would completely handcuff the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
It goes without saying that another injury to Murray would put the Cards in a real bind. If general manager Monti Ossenfort did decide to move on from the two-time Pro Bowler in the offseason, it would be almost impossible to do so if he isn't healthy. That potential catastrophe needs to be avoided, so it would behoove the club to keep Murray on the bench during the season-finale with Seattle
Electing not to play Murray in Week 18 would also allow the Cardinals get another look at rookie QB Clayton Tune. Let's admit it, the youngster got somewhat of a raw deal when he was thrown to the fire back in November. The 24-year-old Tune was basically set up to fail that day on the road against an incredibly tough Cleveland Browns defensive unit.
Ossenfort and company would be best served to stick with Murray, and supply the Texas native with some upgrades on offense over the next several months. That plan would be ruined if the 5 foot 10, 207 pounder got hurt while playing in a pointless game (for Arizona anyway) with the Seahawks. Fortunately, the Cardinals can eliminate that nightmarish scenario as a possibility by simply putting Murray in bubble wrap next weekend.