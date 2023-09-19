Top 3 Arizona Cardinals duds after the first two weeks
The Arizona Cardinals let one slip away in their Week 2 loss vs. the New York Giants, and a few bad performances that carried over from last week didn’t help.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have lost both of their contests to open the 2023 season. Yet unlike what their detractors were saying, the good news is that the Redbirds haven’t let themselves fall too far behind in either game, snagging just a minus-seven point differential in the season’s first two weeks.
However, there are a few players on the roster whose struggles correlate with the team’s winless start. Each listed below was supposed to help the Redbirds immensely in 2023 and provide at least a serviceable job. But so far, they look like the three most replaceable players in the starting lineup than anything else.
So who are the team’s biggest duds throughout the season’s first two weeks? One was supposed to solidify their spot as the top player in their respective position unit, but has looked like anything but that. The other two were signed to strengthen a unit that needed it, but have fallen way short of expectations.
3 Arizona Cardinals players who put up pitiful performances so far in 2023
1 - Marco Wilson, CB
This was supposed to be a breakout season for the third year corner, but instead, we have seen far more downs than ups. So far in 2023, Wilson looks more like the rookie who struggled as opposed to the second year player who made a huge leap, allowing a 139.6 passer rating and 16.4 yards per reception. He has also allowed 13 receptions on 16 targets, and that trend doesn’t look as though it will cool any time soon.
Pro-Football-Reference has him listed as allowing a 118.3 passer rating as opposed to PFF’s number listed above. But regardless of which is more accurate, you get the gist. Wilson’s numbers are ultra poor no matter which source you prefer.
Speaking of PFF, his overall grade sits at a measly 44.5, and for the time being, he doesn’t appear to be an adequate successor to Byron Murphy. Rookie Kei’Trel Clark has fared better thus far, and hopefully once he’s cleared, Garrett Williams can also look like a better fit.