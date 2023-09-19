Top 3 Arizona Cardinals duds after the first two weeks
The Arizona Cardinals let one slip away in their Week 2 loss vs. the New York Giants, and a few bad performances that carried over from last week didn’t help.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Hjalte Froholdt, C
So far, the 2023 season hasn’t been kind to Hjalte Froholdt, but we shouldn’t be entirely shocked to see the center struggle the way he has in 2023 given his overall lack of experience at the position. Froholdt’s PFF grade of 48.0 speaks dividends, and it ranks 31st out of 34 qualifying centers through the season’s first two weeks.
While he has yet to allow a sack, the four quarterback pressures he’s allowed so far average to 34 in an entire season when multiplied by 17 games, so he’s clearly getting beaten at the line in the season’s early stages.
If Froholdt isn’t the answer, the Cardinals could turn to Trystan Colon, who is currently the listed backup on the team’s depth chart. Like Wilkinson, Froholdt may end up as nothing more than a one-year stopgap at the position, since Jon Gaines II should be healthy and ready to go next season. If Gaines wins the job, he’s young enough to be ‘the guy’ for the next decade.
