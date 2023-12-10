3 early first-round draft targets for Cardinals if they retain Kyler Murray
Will the Cardinals keep their franchise quarterback beyond this season?
By Ryan Heckman
As it stands, the Arizona Cardinals hold the no. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There have been tons of whispers and what-ifs going around over the last few months in regards to quarterback Kyler Murray and what the team plans to do with him after this season. Murray, of course, recently came back from an ACL injury and is still working to be the consistent player he was prior to.
Arizona very well could draft either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with their first-round selection, but if they held onto Murray and decided to build around him, what kind of player could they end up with at no. 3?
It's early, but here are the top three players at non-quarterback positions in which Arizona could choose from.
1. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Earlier this year, the Cardinals snagged first-round offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. out of Ohio State. Johnson is serving as the team's starting right tackle and has had an O.K. rookie campaign thus far. He should continue developing into the cornerstone there.
But, on the left side, veteran D.J. Humphries could easily be replaced. And that's why Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu would be a home run pick by Arizona. Fashanu is a tower at 6-foot-6 and moves better than any tackle, that size, in his class. He is a sure-fire top-5 pick in this draft class and, if the Cardinals wanted to prioritize Murray's health and protection, Fashanu is as good of a pick there is.