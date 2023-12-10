3 early first-round draft targets for Cardinals if they retain Kyler Murray
Will the Cardinals keep their franchise quarterback beyond this season?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
If the Cardinals wanted to find their defensive cornerstone, look no further than arguably the best pass rusher in this class, UCLA's Laiatu Latu.
Some call Latu a medical miracle, after he was told he'd likely never play football again a few years back due to a neck injury. Working his way back and transferring from Washington to UCLA, Latu was given new life as a Bruin.
Now, he's maybe the most feared pass rusher in all of college football. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound game-wrecker has most of the typical qualities you want in your no. 1 pass rusher in the NFL. His length, size and overall mass are ideal. But, he knows how to use all of that to his advantage.
Latu has one heck of a motor. He's quick off the line with creative and powerful hands. His bend and flexibility are top-notch. Truly, he's everything you want at this position.
His 2023 season has seen him rack up 13.0 sacks with 21.5 total tackles for loss. He's been phenomenal, and deserves to be a top-5 pick.