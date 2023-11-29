Arizona Cardinals finally end the ill-fated Keaontay Ingram experiment
When the Arizona Cardinals claimed Michael Carter off of waivers, we all knew Keaontay Ingram’s days in the desert may have been numbered.
By Sion Fawkes
One of the biggest mistakes of the latter portion of the Steve Keim era has come to an end as the Arizona Cardinals released Keaontay Ingram. While some may say it’s not much of a disappointment considering Ingram was a sixth-round pick, we must look to the likes of Dante Stills and Kei’Trel Clark to realize how valuable sixth-round picks can be.
Stills has been impeccable so far considering his draft status, and Clark saw more playing time this year than most sixth-round picks. And it wasn’t like Ingram didn’t get his chance with not one but two respective regimes, since he saw eight games of action with one start last season, plus playing time in most games this year.
The results were futile, as Ingram rushed for just 134 yards on 62 attempts for 2.2 yards per carry, and one touchdown. Ingram was also ineffective in the passing game, snagging just eight catches for 47 yards.
Arizona Cardinals cut Ingram, roll with Conner, Demercado, and Carter
Now that Ingram is no longer in the picture, the Cards could end up with a trio of solid running backs for the rest of the season with James Conner, Emari Demercado, and Michael Carter. Demercado looks like a key part of the offense next season, even if he may never see time as a true RB1, while Carter can also become a serviceable member of the committee in 2024.
Conner’s future remains a mystery, but we will find out in just a few short months whether the current regime wants to keep the bruiser around for another year. There is also a chance the Cards add to the running back room either through free agency, or in the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
It took fewer than one season for the Ossenfort regime to realize they had nothing but a dead end in Ingram, but his lack of success last season foreshadowed his release under the new management. As for the other three, even Conner, they got five more games to show that they belong with the Arizona Cardinals.
Source: Arizona Cardinals release RB Keaontay Ingram, DL Ben Stille by Kellan Olson, ArizonaSports
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference).