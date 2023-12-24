Arizona Cardinals will field calls regarding Kyler Murray during 2024 offseason
The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback should generate plenty of interest when the offseason arrives for the Arizona Cardinals.
By Jim Koch
A significant part of the Arizona Cardinals upcoming offseason will center around what should be done with Kyler Murray. From all accounts, head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff are highly enamored with the polarizing quarterback. Even so, general manager Monti Ossenfort would be silly to ignore any trade proposals for Murray that may come his way in 2024.
When you take a look around the NFL, it's easy to see why several organizations would be interested in acquiring the rights to Murray. There seems to be a shortage of competent signal-callers at the professional level these days. That being said, it would not be outlandish to believe that the Cards could find themselves bowled over by an enticing offer for the 26-year-old Murray.
Of course, moving on from Murray would only be a consideration for Arizona if management believes that a better option exists. At the moment, USC's Caleb Williams would appear to be next year's top college prospect. However, there's a large contingent of experts who feel that University of North Carolina passer Drake Maye is the better choice.
The Arizona Cardinals would be smart to consider each and every trade proposal for Kyler Murray
One franchise that could have interest in Murray is the Las Vegas Raiders, a squad that made a huge mistake last March when they signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a $72.75 million contract. Back in Week 7, the 32-year-old veteran was benched in favor of rookie Aiden O'Connell. The Raiders are expected to part ways with the disappointing Garoppolo, a move that could pave the way for Murray to bring his talents to the Nevada desert.
The Atlanta Falcons are another team that could surely use a quarterback like Murray. It has become painfully apparent that the Falcons will not go very far with either Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke under center. It's highly possible that Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot will contact the Cardinals in the coming months regarding the availability of Murray.
Another organization that is in dire need of some talent at the quarterback position is Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. The Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe combination has led to just three victories this fall. There can't be one Pats fan who would object to Murray being brought in to replace that uninspiring duo going forward.
What happens over the season's last three weeks could determine Murray's future with the Redbirds. To secure either Williams or Maye, Ossenfort will likely need to be in possession of one of the draft's first two selections. Get your popcorn Cards fans, the drama brewing with the Murray situation could turn out to be one of the offseason's most intriguing stories.
