Arizona Cardinals First Quarter Awards: The best offensive, defensive player, and rookie

The Arizona Cardinals have been watchable over the first four weeks of the 2023 season, so that in and of itself deserves recognition.

By Sion Fawkes

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers / Michael Owens/GettyImages
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater
Aug 11, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals place kicker Matt Prater (5) reacts after making / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY

Special Teams Player of the First Quarter: Matt Prater, Kicker

Matt Prater may be 39 years old, but he’s been stellar this season, converting 90% of his field goals. Prater also has 32 total points this season, putting him on pace for 136 in 2023. 

In the Arizona Cardinals Week 4 win vs. the Dallas Cowboys, Prater showed off immaculate leg strength when he split the uprights on a 62-yard field goal. So while the Cardinals may be getting younger, Prater has shown us that he has plenty left in the tank. Look for him to continue making big kicks for the Cardinals in 2023, and don’t be surprised if he sticks around the desert for a while. 

At this point, you can’t put a clock on Prater, as he looks like one of those kickers who could remain in the league (even if not in Arizona) if his leg remains strong. And if I’m the Cardinals, I’m not even holding a kicker competition unless Prater either leaves or shows some decline.

