Arizona Cardinals can’t accept less than a first round pick for Budda Baker
There is talk around the league that Budda Baker would be worth between a second and third round pick. The Arizona Cardinals need to demand otherwise.
If there is one thing about Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, it’s that he knows the value of his players. For example, he’s so far held strong to wanting a second and mid-rounder for DeAndre Hopkins.
And since Budda Baker is much younger and in the thick of his prime, there is no way Ossenfort should settle for anything less than a first round pick for the safety. Ideally, Baker should go for a first rounder in 2023 AND 2024, plus a second or third round pick in 2023.
Baker is just 27 years old, he’s been to five Pro Bowls, including one this past season, and is a three-time All-Pro. Case in point, placing a second or a third round price tag on Baker is nothing short of disrespectful to one of the league’s best safeties.
Arizona Cardinals need to demand premium compensation for Baker
"“Budda Baker would be a good value if you can get him for, say, a second- or third-round pick,” "- Albert Breer, via SI.com.
I’m not sure if Breer just didn’t look at Budda Baker’s resume, or what, but there is no way you can justify the Cardinals even remotely considering trading Baker for a second-round pick, and definitely not for a third-rounder. Again, he’s 27, and has only been in the league for six seasons, meaning he has a lot of good football left in him.
Overall, Ossenfort has done a great job of keeping his price tag high for Hopkins, and I have no doubt he will do the same regarding Baker. If I have any advice for Ossenfort, it’s to tune out the naysayers, remember the value of your players, and demand top compensation for a guy who’s been making annual trips to the Pro Bowl.
Source: 2023 NFL Draft: How the Panthers Are Leaning With the No. 1 Pick by Albert Breer, SI.com
(Information provided by Pro-Football-Reference)