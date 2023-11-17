Arizona Cardinals 5-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Ditching Kyler Murray for a complete reset
The Cardinals could completely rebuild if they dealt Kyler Murray before the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Ryan Heckman
In the second round, Arizona kicks things off by drafting what could wind up being the team's WR1 in the near future, in Texas star Adonai Mitchell. Marquise Brown's contract is up after this year, but the Cardinals opted not to trade him, which leads me to believe they will try and get a new deal done. Pairing the ultra-fast Brown with Mitchell could give this team one heck of a duo, and we haven't even brought up Michael Wilson just yet.
Mitchell is a tower at 6-foot-4 and has a strong, physical build with the ability to win down field. He has the necessary speed and explosiveness to push past man coverage and then the body control to win at those difficult catch points. Mitchell looks every bit of a potential top wide receiver. He just needs to prove it. His production isn't where some of the other top wideouts are at, but the potential is sky-high.
One area the Cardinals desperately need to build is up front across their offensive line, and that's why with their second pick in the second round, they go after Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu. Standing 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds, Fautanu has good size and length. He isn't a violent, overly-strong player. But, he wins more with his technique. His hands are always working and he plays extremely smart.
Fautanu is one of the more athletic tackles in this class, which is why he can excel in pass protection against the quicker pass rushers while also making a serious impact in the run game. He can get out in front as a lead blocker in a hurry and finishes well.