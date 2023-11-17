Arizona Cardinals 5-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Ditching Kyler Murray for a complete reset
The Cardinals could completely rebuild if they dealt Kyler Murray before the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Ryan Heckman
In the third round, the Cardinals go after a possible starting cornerback in Auburn's D.J. James. Since the departure of Patrick Peterson and then Byron Murphy, the Cardinals have struggled to find the necessary help to build this position back to where it needs to be. James could be a guy who comes in and starts immediately in a group that's relatively young and inexperienced.
Standing six feet, 175 pounds, James is a little undersized in terms of his frame. But, his height and length are plenty. His best trait comes with being able to read the field. He is very instinctual and possesses decisiveness necessary to play the position at a high level. James is an all-around good player who isn't overly physical, but understands the game well.
Continuing down the defensive road, the Cardinals look at linebacker in the fourth round with their first of two picks, here. Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman could come in and immediately start at inside linebacker. The junior linebacker has great straight-line speed, allowing him to be effective in blitz situations and also in helping against the run. But, he's also able to drop back into coverage. He has a good feel in coverage, especially in the intermediate area of the field. He is quick enough to stay with many receivers, too.