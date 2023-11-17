Arizona Cardinals 5-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Ditching Kyler Murray for a complete reset
The Cardinals could completely rebuild if they dealt Kyler Murray before the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Ryan Heckman
With their second pick in the fourth round, the Cardinals revert back to offense and focus on their protection up front. Miami's Javion Cohen has the ability to play both tackle and guard, but his athletic profile speaks more to the latter as an NFL prospect. He is quick out of his stance and good in space, being able to get out as a lead blocker and pull when needed. The 6-foot-4 Cohen has an opportunity to come in and start right away.
The running back position is up in the air for Arizona. James Conner could be gone after this year. Emari Demercado may or may not have a role down the line. We're still waiting on Keontay Ingram to show something.
For that reason, the Cardinals go with Alabama running back Jase McClellan. It's usually a good idea to snag a running back from the Crimson Tide, and as a fifth rounder, McClellan provides tremendous value. McClellan is a bigger, strong back that excels between the tackles. He can catch the football, although he hasn't done that much in college. Over his four years at Alabama, McClellan has averaged a healthy 5.5 yards per carry as a guy who hasn't been a feature back. He runs as a fantastic compliment, though.
Finally, rounding out the fifth-round, the Cardinals select another wide receiver to give them tons of youth and promise in that room. Texas A&M's Ainias Smith is an incredible mid-round value and a guy who could become a big part of this offense down the line.
The 5-foot-10 Smith just needs the ball in his hands. Whether it's as a running back or wide receiver, Smith makes plays. He can line up wherever you want him to. This season, he's averaging 16.7 yards per reception and he's also rushed for over 400 yards during his career.