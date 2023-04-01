Arizona Cardinals free agency grade for March 2023
Best Signing - Kyzir White, LB
Kyzir White started coming around in 2021 during his final year with the Los Angeles Chargers. He amassed an amazing 144 combined tackles, including 90 solo, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles that year, setting the stage for a successful 2022.
White proved his 2021 breakout was no fluke when he logged an additional 110 combined tackles (66 solo) under then Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon. While we still don’t know exactly what kind of system Gannon will run, it’s clear that the coach will bring elements of what he did in Philadelphia to the desert. White’s presence will prove to be a huge help for those who’ve played under other names like Vance Joseph.
Finally, it remains a mystery of where Gannon will play Isaiah Simmons. While listed as a linebacker, given the influx of linebackers brought to Glendale this season, it indicates we may see the star backer play more slot corner and in the secondary. With White coming to town, he and fellow newcomer Krys Barnes will further allow Simmons to branch out in 2023.