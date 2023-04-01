Arizona Cardinals free agency grade for March 2023
Grade - A
I’ll let the other outlets grade the Arizona Cardinals somewhere between a C and an F, depending on what mood they’re in. But free agency is not always about glamor, especially for young teams seeking to build their program up the right way.
Instead of signing a couple of high-profile free agents who may or may not fit Gannon’s incoming systems, bode well with the culture change, or team chemistry, Monti Ossenfort instead went for under-the-radar signings, featuring players that played serviceable roles elsewhere in the league.
Other players, like Collier, didn’t live up to expectations at their first stop. But given their overall draft status, or in the case of players like Dennis Daley, their ability to at least hold onto a starting job, warranted a fair look. And Ossenfort was smart enough to consider.
Overall, by going with role players on shorter deals, it gives Ossenfort a chance to boast an adequate roster while he finds the right personnel via the NFL Draft. This could lead to a lean season in 2023, but it will ultimately transform the Arizona Cardinals into a younger, more competitive football team with a larger window for success.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and Sports-Reference/CFB)