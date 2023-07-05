Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 greatest victories over the Cowboys (1988-2022)
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys are no longer division rivals, but their inter-divisional rivalry remains heated.
Every three seasons, the Arizona Cardinals square off with not one but two sets of division rivals. Of course, they play their current NFC West rivals twice each season. But they also play all three of their classic division rivals from what used to be a five-team NFC East.
If you are a younger fan, you may not remember, nor have you likely seen, times when the Cardinals regularly played their old NFC East rivals. While the Redbirds won the division just twice, they did have a few good moments against their former NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, between 1988 and 2001.
Below, you will see a few of those games outlined, along with more recent ones from the post-2002 realignment. Keep reading for more.
Top moments in Arizona Cardinals rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys
5 - Miracle at 1 Cardinals Drive
On December 25th, 2010, the Arizona Cardinals were just looking to finish what was a miserable season. The Christmas Night matchup was broadcast on national television, and although neither the Cowboys nor Cardinals were enjoying good seasons, this close game captured everyone’s attention.
The Cowboys took a 26-24 lead late in the contest, but a missed extra point left the door open for John Skelton and the Cardinals offense. After driving into field goal range, kicker Jay Feely drilled a 48-yarder home, and the Cards pulled off a miracle in the closing seconds.
4 - Monty Beisel Comes Through
With just 3:17 to go in regulation, the Arizona Cardinals looked like they were going to cruise to a 24-14 victory. But a 70-yard touchdown pass from Tony Romo to Marion Barber brought the Cowboys within a field goal, and a 52-yard kick from Nick Folk in the closing seconds sent this one into overtime.
One minute into the extra period, the Cowboys lined up to punt, but it was blocked and Monty Beisel scooped up the live ball to take it into the end zone for a touchdown. The win improved the Cardinals to 4-2, and one step closer to their eventual NFC Championship run.