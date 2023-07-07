Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 greatest victories over the Eagles (1988-2022)
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have quite the history vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in a rivalry that started well before 1988.
When you look at the Arizona Cardinals greatest wins vs. their former division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s one of those ironic tales when they came after Arizona left the NFC East following the 2001 season. That said, many in the Red Sea still consider the Cards and Eagles to engage in heated matchups whenever they face off.
So while the teams aren’t technically division rivals these days, or in most of the games listed below, I’m nonetheless still calling this thing a rivalry. There is simply too much history between the two teams that dates back to 1933, when the Eagles entered the NFL.
Top victories in the Arizona Cardinals rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles
5 - Lowly Cardinals pull off a massive early-season upset
In Week 4 of the 2001 season, the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals looked like they were in over their heads against what became a dominant Philadelphia Eagles team. But Arizona jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Eagles stormed back to score 20 unanswered points, giving the ball back to the Cards with just 1:13 remaining.
But it was all Jake Plummer and Company needed, as he connected with MarTay Jenkins on a 35-yard pass to tie the game at 20 with just nine seconds left. The ensuing extra point from Bill Gramatica won the game for Arizona, stunning the Eagles.
4 - John Skelton wins two in a row
In 2011, John Skelton had a short-lived successful campaign, and it kicked off in an upset win in Week 9 of the 2011 season against the St. Louis Rams. But that was just beginner’s luck, right? It looked that way for most of the Cardinals Week 10 matchup against Philadelphia, which saw the Eagles take a 17-14 lead late in the fourth quarter, only to give Skelton enough time to put a drive together.
Skelton led the Arizona Cardinals deep into Philadelphia territory, where he found Early Doucet on a five-yard touchdown pass. An extra point from Jay Feely increased Arizona’s lead to four points, and they walked away with the win.