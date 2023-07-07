Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 greatest victories over the Eagles (1988-2022)
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Battle of NFC Heavyweights
In the mid-2010s, the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles were two of the NFC’s better teams, and on October 26th, 2014, both teams met in the desert with 5-1 records. After Chandler Catanzaro knotted the game up at 17 with just over nine minutes to go, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles led the offense deep into Cardinals territory, setting up a chip shot field goal with 1:56 remaining.
But fans look back fondly on the Carson Palmer era for a reason, and this game was one of them. Just 35 seconds later, Palmer hit John Brown on a 75-yard touchdown pass, icing the game for the Cardinals.
2 - David Johnson’s MVP outing
Lincoln Financial Field hosts arguably the NFL’s most hostile environments, but in 2015, the trip to the East Coast was no problem for the eventual 13-3 Cardinals. Especially if your name is David Johnson.
During the contest, Johnson rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, good for 6.44 yards per attempt. He also caught another four passes for 42 yards, giving him 229 yards from scrimmage in the Cardinals 40-17 thrashing.