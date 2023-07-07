Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 greatest victories over the Eagles (1988-2022)
By Sion Fawkes
1 - An NFC Championship
And finally, we saved the best for last: In 2008, the 9-7 Arizona Cardinals weren’t supposed to make such a deep playoff run. Only, they steamrolled their way through the Wildcard and Divisional rounds, which set up an NFC Championship Game against their old division rival.
And the Cardinals jumped out to a 24-6 lead by halftime, leading everyone to believe this team was finally headed to the Super Bowl. But during the 2000s, if there was one thing to be learned, it was to never count out the Eagles, who stormed back to a 25-24 lead with 10:45 to go in the game.
However, they left more than enough time for Kurt Warner and the Cardinals offense. Warner capped off the game-winning drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Tim Hightower, before completing a two-point conversion to Ben Patrick, sealing a 32-25 win in a nail-biting contest.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)