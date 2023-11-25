Will the Arizona Cardinals hand Rondale Moore a bigger role?
Since Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned from injury, Rondale Moore has been more involved in the offense.
When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Rondale Moore back in 2021, they envisioned him as a player they could use in a variety of ways and a player they could use to diversify their offense. As a hybrid player who can line up anywhere on the field, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury knew that Moore could be a headache for opposing defensive coordinators.
The thought of pairing Moore with a dual threat like Murray would not only give the duo the potential for explosive plays but it would open up the offense giving the other receivers efficient time to get open.
Injuries have robbed the duo of the potential to be great and reach new heights. Now that both players are healthy and back on the field, they can begin to strengthen that connection as both players should be involved in the Cardinals future plans.
During his first game back Murray wasted little time connecting on Moore for a season high five receptions for 43 yards. In his second game back, Murray connected with Moore on a 48-yard touchdown pass which was Moore's first score of the season.
We should see Moore involved in the game plan moving forward. The numbers prove that he is more productive with Murray under center and with Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson and Zach Pascal all dealing with injuries, Murray could target Moore even more as he is due for a breakout performance.
The more reps Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore gets with Murray, the better they will be down the line.
The fact that Moore is capable of lining up in the backfield makes him even more of a versatile threat because defenders don't know if the play is designed for him or if he is being used as a decoy. Having Brown, Wilson, and Pascal out wide having the option to hand it off or get the ball out to Moore in the flat could generate huge plays.
With defenses normally deploying an extra defender out in space primarily to spy on Murray to try and keep him at bay, it takes away another defender in coverage usually resulting in favorable one on one matchups. Moore is one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL and if he gets a one-on-one opportunity, the results could pay huge dividends.
He is also a major contributor whenever he plays on special teams returning punts and kickoffs but Moore could be the most effective lined up in the slot. With his fast twitch movement, burst, and acceleration, Moore makes it difficult for slower defensive backs to match him stride for stride as he is capable of causing mismatches especially in formations that use motion. Even though Moore possesses blazing speed and elusiveness, he does not shy away from contact and that is why he excels in short spaces.
Moore understands that the main goal is to move the chains and it would be nice to see him receive more down field targets. He often excels on screens passes in short areas but offensive coordinator Drew Petzing could give Moore more opportunities downfield. It's also Petzing's responsibility to make sure that they aren't limiting Moore by being one-dimensional and find creative ways to get him involved.