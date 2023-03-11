Arizona Cardinals handling the Jalen Carter situation well
The Arizona Cardinals interview with defensive tackle Jalen Carter shows that he’s still in contention to be their guy in next month’s draft.
As you know by now, Jalen Carter has faced multiple charges stemming from the car accident that killed multiple members of the University of Georgia’s football program. Carter, who ranked #1 on some team’s draft boards, as seen his stock slide throughout NFL circles following the charges and subsequent arrest after the defensive tackle voluntarily turned himself in.
The Arizona Cardinals could have taken Carter off their draft boards, and perhaps many fans and those in team circles believe they should have. But until more details emerge between now and April 27th, general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon are correct in their consideration of Carter and their refusal to remove him from their boards, instead choosing to monitor the situation.
Of course, if things end up looking not so hot for Carter, then they need to take him off their board and consider drafting either Will Anderson Jr with the third pick, or trading down. And if things remain unknown regarding his situation when draft day arrives, it would also be wise to consider selecting another talent, especially in a class rich on the defensive side of the ball.
Arizona Cardinals should consider Carter, but monitor the situation
One reason they’re in the right in their refusal to remove Carter from their draft board is the fact that, if things turn out in his favor, the defensive tackle will fill a major need for the team. Arizona must rebuild from the inside-out if they want to go on the fast-track to becoming a winning team once more, and Carter would provide a huge help.
So until new details emerge regarding Carter’s situation, don’t be surprised when you hear his name thrown around Arizona Cardinals brass. This is something that could amount to nothing by April and Carter could see his name cleared.
But if things get worse for Carter, or if things remain uncertain, then you can expect Ossenfort to rightfully weigh his options elsewhere. As it stands, the Cardinals are making the best of what is a bad and unfortunate situation.
Source: Cardinals had ‘a really good interview’ with NFL prospect Jalen Carter by Tyler Drake, ArizonaSports.com